Bhad Bhabie shares tender moment with daughter amid cancer setback hint

Bhad Bhabie is spending some quality time with her daughter Kali, amid her worrisome cancer update.

After hinting at the setback in her cancer fight with a cryptic message, the 22-year-old rapper took to her TikTok account to share some heartwarming glimpses into her sweet bond with her two-year-old daughter.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, apparently found comfort in her daughter Kali's company, as she posted a video clip of a FaceTime call with her mom.

In the clip, Kali can be seen playfully growling over her mom while donning a comfy pajama set.

And the mom of the toddler can also be seen playing with her while holding a mobile phone with her mom on a video call.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhad Bhabie welcomed her daughter with her on-and-off boyfriend Le Vaughn.

This came after the Dr. Phil alum shared "bad news" her doctors told her amid her cancer journey.

Not revealing details, Bhabie wrote, "God has the last say so not my cancer."

The rapper first announced her cancer diagnosis back in November 2024, after sudden lean appearance sparked online chatter.

She clapped back at critics by revealing her cancer diagnosis and that her “cancer medication" affected her weight at the time.

“I’m sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight,” she clapped back at the critics at the time via her Instagram Stories.

“Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," she added.