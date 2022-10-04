Indian jets scramble after false bomb scare on Iran airliner

NEW DELHI: Indian military jets were scrambled on Monday after a bomb alert on an Iranian airliner that turned out to be false, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

"IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur & then, at Chandigarh," the IAF said in a statement, referring to two airports in northern India. The statement said the pilot was unwilling to divert to either airport, and that instructions were later received to disregard the threat.

"After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination," the statement said.