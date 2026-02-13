How Kim Kardashian made her psoriasis ‘almost’ disappear

Kim Kardashian discovered psoriasis appearing on her legs back in 2011 and life changed for her ever since then.

But the 45-year-old star has always been open about her struggle with the skin condition on social media and her family reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

It has been constant and tiresome battle for Kim but after trying tons of different remedies, she finally found something that worked for her.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine in 2017, she told the outlet, "I have been using this light—and I don't wanna speak too soon because [the psoriasis] is almost gone — but I've been using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60 percent gone.”

"That's wild because it hasn't been gone in years,” Kim added.

Her weapon against psoriasis was the Baby Quasar at-home LED light therapy system, a nearly 600 dollar device that Kim revealed she started using on her psoriasis in an interview with Into the Gloss back in 2015.

More than a year later in 2016, Kardashian shared on app that she's learned to accept living with the skin condition.

"I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible," the SKIMS owner stated in a post on her app. "I don't even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it's my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? After this many years, I've really learned to live with it,” Kim Kardashian concluded.