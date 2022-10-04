Islamabad police to recruit 1,668 constables

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police have announced to recruit 1,668 constables and a recruitment board would select suitable candidates for these seats after ensuring merit and transparency.

The candidates may submit their applications online within 15 days after the advertisement on the website of the Islamabad capital police and there will be no fee for submitting applications. All genders have been given equal opportunities in the recruitment process which would be ensured on merit as per vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Following the directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, IGP Islamabad has constituted a departmental recruitment board comprising senior police officers under his supervision, which will review all the applications and call the eligible candidates for tests and interviews.

According to details, Islamabad Capital Police was facing a shortage of manpower for a long time. Due to the special interest of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and the efforts of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, an advertisement has been made for recruitment against 1,668 vacancies and equal opportunities have been provided to all. Candidates interested in recruitment can submit their applications online through the Islamabad Capital Police website (www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk) while there is no fee for submission of applications. No application will be received in writing, by email, or through courier. Recruitment centres will be established in various divisions of all the provinces for the convenience of interested candidates.