Sindh to protect people’s interests if KE ownership changes, says Imtiaz

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Monday said that systematic consultation with the provincial government is very important at the time of any decision regarding K-Electric.

Reacting to the news regarding reports of transferring ownership or shares of KE to another company, Shaikh said the provincial government will protect the constitutional rights of the people of Karachi in the matter. He said the provincial government is monitoring the situation and following the reports of transferring ownership of the power utility to another company. “We have decided that the federal government will be approached through a letter in this regard.”

He also said the government will ensure that it will be included in regular consultation at the time of any decision regarding KE’s future. He added that the provincial government is making all-out efforts to provide better services to the people of the province. The energy minister said that there are apprehensions that the interests of the people will be affected if a unilateral decision is taken regarding the transfer of KE’s ownership.