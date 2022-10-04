Screaming in vain

This refers to the letter ‘Unjust burden’ (September 30, 2022) by Zainab Shariq. The letter highlighted how electricity bills in Karachi are increasing unjustly and include charges for works that have not been carried out.
The bills are beyond the means of most people and, despite protests from the citizens, the government has not shown any desire to address their concerns.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Former PM Imran Khan recently visited Government College University Lahore and Edwardes College Peshawar. Call me...
This refers to the letter ‘Rotten leaders’ by SRH Hashmi. The letter argues that political corruption can be...
Given that our economy is centered on agriculture, the attitude of our governments, including the recent PTI...
We lost the T20 series to England by four to three. While two of our three wins were very narrow, England beat us...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Learning humanity’ . The editorial unequivocally supports the rights of...
Since the massive flood paralyzed almost all of the districts in Sindh, hundreds of thousands of infants have been put...
Comments