 
close
Tuesday October 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Screaming in vain

October 04, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘Unjust burden’ (September 30, 2022) by Zainab Shariq. The letter highlighted how electricity bills in Karachi are increasing unjustly and include charges for works that have not been carried out.

The bills are beyond the means of most people and, despite protests from the citizens, the government has not shown any desire to address their concerns.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

Comments