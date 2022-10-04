12 arrested with illegal weapons

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have rounded up 12 gangsters involved in different criminal activities and recovered cash, mobile phones, arms, and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Monday.
DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and the looting of innocent people. The Shalimar police team arrested a wanted member of the street criminal gang Ahmed Khan and recovered snatched cash and mobile phone from their possession. Likewise, the Koral police team arrested the accused Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Similarly, the Noon police team arrested accused Shahzad Ali and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Muhammad Faraz and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
