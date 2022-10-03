Transporters refuse to cut down fares despite reduction in POL prices

Rawalpindi : The local as well as long route and goods transporters have refused to reduce fares citing huge difference in prices of petroleum prices increased and reduced by the government in past few months.

They claimed that government increased petrol prices by over Rs100 per litre but cut it down only by Rs12.63 so they cannot reduce the fares. On the other hand, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) called a meeting with transporters directing them to reduce fares according to reduction in POL prices. The meeting between local administration and transporters would be held today (Monday). The petrol price has been reduced to Rs224.80 per litre from Rs237.43 after a reduction of Rs12.63. The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs12.13 per litre to Rs235.30 while the new price of light speed diesel oil is Rs191.83 after a decrease of Rs10.19/per litre.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that he has convened a meeting of transporters to ask them to reduce fares immediately. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has directed transporters to reduce fares. The meeting would be held today, he claimed. Strict action would be taken if transporters (local/long route and goods transporters) would not reduce fares, he warned.

The public has been under immense pressure from the rising petrol prices and surge in inflation during this calendar year. The government regulates the prices of petrol, High-Speed Diesel (HSD), Light Diesel Oil (LDO), and Kerosene Oil. However, HOBC (more commonly known as Hi-Octane) Prices are not regulated by the government.

One year back, on October 1, 2021 one litre petrol was sold at Rs127.30, high speed diesel (HSD) at Rs122.04, kerosene oil at Rs99.31 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs99.51. Government has increased petrol by Rs110 per litre in one year and reduce it slightly.

The local/long routes and goods transporters are taking fares at their will without any notification of district administration. In present circumstances, local transporters are charging Rs40 stop-to-stop and over Rs100 for last stop. When petrol was selling at Rs127.30 per litre, local transporters were taking Rs12 stop-to-stop and Rs40 for last stop. Not only, transporters but Pakistan Railways also increased fares due to skyrocketing POL prices in the country. Taxicabs, rickshaws and other booking vehicles have also increased fares by over 100 per cent due to increasing prices of petrol and diesel.