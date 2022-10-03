Brit charged

 
October 03, 2022
By AFP
October 03, 2022

London: A British man is set to appear in court Monday charged with shooting dead a nine-year-old girl in her own home, an attack that shocked the country and which local residents blamed on rival gangs. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby in suburban Liverpool, is charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbell on August 22, a police statement said.

