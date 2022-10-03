Rotten leaders

This letter refers to the article ‘Audio leaks implosion’ (September 30, 2022) by Raoof Hasan. The article has rightly condemned the PML-N’s top leadership for bringing shame to the country and the nation. However, the article neglects the fact that the top leadership of the other major parties is much the same. This includes the PTI, which, despite its short tenure, has proved its potential to match and even outclass its rivals in terms of corruption and other unscrupulous practices. The statement, supposedly, from the PTI Chairman to “play” with the cipher – through which he has created an upheaval in the country – was particularly illuminating. The solution lies in removing, through legal means, the top leadership of the major political parties. They are corrupt to the core and irredeemable. This will create space for people of competence and integrity to assume leadership positions.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
