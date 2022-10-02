Govt asked to provide relief to flood survivors

ABBOTTABAD: Asking the government to provide relief to the people, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Syed Jaffar Shah on Saturday said that Bahrain Bazaar in Swat and its adjacent areas still presented a deserted look after the September 26 floods, which damaged homes, shops hotels and other businesses.

Talking to this correspondent on telephone, he said that crops, cattle flourmills, power generators, infrastructure and hotels were also destroyed.

Jaffar Shah said that the government response to the floods was pathetic, adding that some NGOs and philanthropists were seen delivering bedding, hygiene sets, kitchenware and food to affected communities.

He said that 84 shops and 35 hotels were flooded in the main Bahrain bazaar.

The ANP leader said that more than 50 other shops were washed away by the flash floods.

He said that the floods also destroyed water supply and irrigation systems. He added that the government did nothing to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-stricken people.

Jaffar Shah said that the elected representatives of the people were also nowhere to be seen to help the affected people.

He said the people were coping with the situation and were repairing their damaged homes on a self-help basis. He asked the chief minister to declare Swat as a calamity hit and announce compensation for the people.