Carbon-fuelled calamity

The recent floods have destroyed huge swaths of the country. Rising sea-surface temperatures led to a record-breaking monsoon and widespread devastation. In addition, Sindh and Balochistan experienced heatwaves in May and June. The rising temperatures also accelerated the rate of glacial melt, exacerbating the impact of the monsoon rains.

In the aftermath of this climate disaster, most of the affectees are without food and shelter and are falling victim to various diseases. The NDMA is failing to live-up to its responsibility to provide relief and aid to victims of natural disasters. The government must work harder to secure foreign aid for local relief efforts and emphasize the need to reduce carbon emissions, in order to avoid a repeat of this calamity.

Yasir Khan

Timergara