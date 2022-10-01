Imran played with country’s destiny for four years: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that the person [Imran] continued to play with the country’s destiny for four years.
“Even the worst enemies of the country could not compete with the breach you [Imran] have done as well as your secretary and disciples by conducting the biggest breach of security,” Maryam wrote on Twitter.
“He [Imran] continues to do what he has done for years because he has the audacity to do so,” said the PMLN vice president.
Ouagadougou: The Burkina Faso government admitted an “internal crisis” within the army was behind troop...
President Alvi administered oath while PM Shehbaz and other PMLN leaders attended the ceremony
LAHORE: After a huge criticism from the public, Pakistan International Airlines has issued a clarification on Friday...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —File PhotoLAHORE: The Special Court Central on Friday adjourned the hearing of a...
Judge Zeba Chaudhry was, however, not present in the court as she was on leave.
Shehbaz highlighted the extensive devastation caused by floods across Pakistan
Comments