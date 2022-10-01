Imran played with country’s destiny for four years: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. —File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that the person [Imran] continued to play with the country’s destiny for four years.

“Even the worst enemies of the country could not compete with the breach you [Imran] have done as well as your secretary and disciples by conducting the biggest breach of security,” Maryam wrote on Twitter.

“He [Imran] continues to do what he has done for years because he has the audacity to do so,” said the PMLN vice president.



