PMC gets international accreditation

KARACHI: World Federation of Medical Education has accepted the registration of Pakistan Medical Council for Pakistani students. WFME will visit Pakistan in three months for final registration and medical colleges.
With this development, Pakistani medical students will be able to take the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board (PLAB) and Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) tests in the United Kingdom and the United States. The head of Pakistan Medical Commission Dr. Naushad Shaikh has also formed a task force in this regard.
