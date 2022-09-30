Tourism industry development: KP govt approves three Integrated Tourism Zones

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Committee has approved the implementation of three Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) projects to develop the tourism industry. The zones included Ganool, Mankiyal and Madaklasht, said a handout.

These would be developed at a cumulative cost of Rs 12.2 billion.

The committee formally approved the tendering for Integrated Tourism Zones Ganool which will be followed by the floating of tenders for those of Mankiyal and Madaklasht. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting of the committee.

Minister for Law Abdul Shakoor Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister on Communication and Works Riaz Khan, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, administrative secretaries and others were there as well.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to ensure the implementation of the aforesaid zones projects. He hoped the zones would not only provide lodging, restaurants, winter sports and other recreational activities but also promote various elements of local culture and the natural beauties of our scenic sites.

Mahmood Khan stated the KP government had undertaken multiple steps to catalyze the development of sustainable tourism to ensure the socio-economic growth of the province.

He reiterated that the provincial government was working under a realistic strategy to benefit from the tourism potential in KP and make it the base of economic development and self-sustainability. The chief minister added that the KP Culture and Tourism Authority will have a leading role in materialising the vision of the provincial government.

Earlier, the committee members were informed about the current status of ITZs projects. The ITZ Ganool, covering an area of 60 acres, would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.5 billion having nearby attractions like Saiful Maluk lake, Dudi Patsar lake, Payala lake, Shogran, Siri Pai and Kaghan valley.

The ITZ Mankiyal with 30 acres areas would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.9 billion having nearby attractions like Jabba lake, Jarogo Valley, Katora lake and Swat valley.

The ITZ Madaklasht covering an area of 69.4 acres would be developed at a cost of Rs. 3.8 billion which would have nearby attractions like Chitral Goal, National Park, Kalash valley and the Shandur Pass. It was added that Section IV had been imposed on the proposed sites for each ITZ project whereas land assessment was in progress.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the relevant officials to speed up progress on the Swat Motorway Phase-II Project.