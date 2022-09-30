ANP writes to KP govt about ‘corruption’

PESHAWAR: Parliamentary leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) in the KP Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak, on Thursday urged the provincial government to take notice of alleged corruption in the public departments and conduct an inquiry to stop ongoing malpractices.

In a letter written to KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, he highlighted the alleged corruption and favouritism in the public departments, especially those tasked with developing infrastructure. The ANP lawmaker alleged that officials were being transferred, ignoring rules and regulations as blue-eyed ones were appointed to various seats.

He added that such a practice created mistrust and resentment among deserving officials.

Babak believed that most of the legislation was done without vetting from the Law Department and consulting the mother department.