Dengue control measures: Half-sleeve shirts banned in parks, public places

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Thursday took important decisions including strict action against those continuously violating dengue SOPs and ban on wearing half-sleeve shirts in parks and public places as part of measures to control dengue.

These decisions were made at a meeting jointly presided over by Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the strategy to contain the spread of dengue and discussed a proposal to impose heavy fines over larvae detection. Other decisions included launch of a special campaign to increase public awareness, holding of seminars in educational institutes, display of banners at under-construction buildings and expediting community mobilisation.

Expressing concern over the increase in dengue cases in Gujranwala, Provincial Minister issued instructions to the commissioner and deputy commissioner to take immediate steps. He said that all the commissioners and deputy commissioners should monitor the anti-dengue activities themselves. He added that the next 15 days are very important in terms of dengue control and that the field teams of the health department should intensify indoor and outdoor surveillance, besides submitting a report on fogging and larva culling at hotspots on daily basis.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal directed the officers to show no leniency over violation of dengue SOPs and speed up crackdown in high risk districts. He said that collective efforts must be continued to eradicate dengue. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. He said that the dengue expert team has visited high-risk districts including Rawalpindi and re-evaluated the micro plans. This year, 5,981 confirmed dengue cases and eight deaths have been reported. 158 people have been arrested and 778 cases have been registered in different cities for violating dengue SOPs.

The secretaries of the relevant departments and the health officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.