‘Culture of Punjab’ website launched

LAHORE:Punjab University’s College of Art and Design (PUCAD) and Institute of Punjabi and Cultural Studies jointly hosted the launch of the website “Culture of Punjab Pakistan” here on Thursday.

The event hosted by PUCAD Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad and Director Institute of Punjabi and Cultural Studies Prof Dr Nabila Rehman also included a seminar and exhibition to celebrate and relive a few segments of the Punjabi culture. This website is prelaunch and launch campaign is the thesis project of two MFA Designers Umaima Mohsin and Humna Qais executed under the supervision of Dr Sarah Umer. Several renowned Punjabi scholars including Anjum Qureshi, Ayesha Aslam, Dr Ajaz Anwar, Dr Asna Mubashra, Dr Nasir Abbas Baloch, Huma Safdar, Dr Saadat Ali Saqib, Asrar Chishti shed light on different aspects of Punjabi Culture.