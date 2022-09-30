In with the young

The government of Balochistan has fixed the age limit for government jobs at 43 years. In doing so, the provincial government has fulfilled one of the long-standing demands of the unemployed young people of the province.
This is a very important milestone in the history of Balochistan. There are now more employment opportunities for young people and fresh graduates, which will facilitate more growth and development in the province. This step will bring down unemployment in the area.
Jamal Rahim
Hoshab
