Diplomatic war over Khalistan as Canada issues warning for its citizens travelling to India

LONDON: After over tens of thousands of Sikhs poured out to vote for Khalistan Referendum in the Canadian city of Brampton, a public diplomatic war has erupted between Canada and India as Canada issued a tit-for-tat travel advisory to its citizens to avoid travel to several parts of India and exercise a high level of caution due to “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.

The government of Justin Trudeau has issued the travel advisory exactly four days after India issued an aggressive advisory on 23rd September for its students either living in Canada or planning to travel to Canada, telling them that Canada had become a hub of Khalistan supporters and anti-India activities.

In an unprecedented move, Canada has now advised its citizens to avoid all travel to areas in states of Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan, which share a border with Pakistan due to the “presence of landmines” and “unpredictable security situation”.

“Avoid all travel to areas within 10-km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab Rajasthan,” the Canadian advisory states.

The travel advisory put out by Canadian government on its website on September 27 also asks its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country.”

It also urges people to avoid non-essential travel to Assam and Manipur “due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s govt issued travel advisory after India not only issued a highly critical travel advisory on Canada but also its Foreign Office attacked the Canadian government for allowing Khalistan Referendum voting in Brampton, Ontario, on 18 September by the pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

To the shock and dismay of India, more than 110,000 Sikhs queued over five kilometres all day to register their vote in a power show event in support for the creation of Khalistan for millions of Sikhs and that’s the reason why the Indian govt issued a travel advisory to its students.

On 23 September, India issued a travel advisory and a press release saying: “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.

The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.



