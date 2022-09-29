Amini family files complaint in Iran over her arrest

TEHRAN: Mahsa Amini’s parents have filed a complaint against the police who arrested their daughter for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code before she died in custody, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

Amini, 22, died in a Tehran hospital three days after her arrest by the morality police, authorities announced on September 16. The complaint was filed "against the perpetrators of their daughter’s arrest" and the police who spoke with her following her detention, lawyer Saleh Nikbakht said, quoted by ISNA news agency.

The family has requested "a thorough investigation" into the arrest and the events that led to Amini’s hospitalisation, the lawyer said, urging authorities to release "all videos and photographs" showing her in custody.

The lawyer said the head of the prosecutor’s office "promised the case would be handled carefully and that all our requests would be taken into account", and that "a medical team appointed by Mahsa Amini’s family would be informed" of any developments in the investigation.