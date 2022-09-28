Debt burden

Pakistan, which was already trapped in an economic crisis, is once again under the trap of debt repayment. The recent floods in Pakistan have caused economic losses of $30 billion, further denting the economy. Its foreign exchange reserves now stand at $8.3 billion. Pakistan is seeking debt relief from donor countries so that it can start the rehabilitation process.
The international community should listen to Pakistan’s pleas. The country is not responsible for climate change. Developed nations should not leave Pakistan alone in this tough time.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
It is good to note that Imran Khan has agreed to return to parliament provided that the cipher is investigated. His...
Pakistan is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis caused by heavy rains and devastating floods. Part of the...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Silent treatment’ . The writer rightly notes that we have lost the goodwill...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Declining discourse’ . PTI leaders should pay attention to this editorial and...
This refers to the article, ‘Financial emergency’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The article exaggerates the economic...
Rising prices have caused a lot of problems for the people. The worst-hit groups are the salaried class, labourers and...
Comments