Debt burden

Pakistan, which was already trapped in an economic crisis, is once again under the trap of debt repayment. The recent floods in Pakistan have caused economic losses of $30 billion, further denting the economy. Its foreign exchange reserves now stand at $8.3 billion. Pakistan is seeking debt relief from donor countries so that it can start the rehabilitation process.

The international community should listen to Pakistan’s pleas. The country is not responsible for climate change. Developed nations should not leave Pakistan alone in this tough time.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta