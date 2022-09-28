Special force officers complete training

SWABI: The 771 special force officers, who recently completed training at the Police Training School (PTS) Swabi, would help counter anti-state activities in the province, said an official.

Police Training School Swabi Director SP Niaz Mohammad Khan Yousafzai told reporters here on Tuesday that the officers would help maintain peace in the province.

He added that 365 recruits from Swabi, 378 from Peshawar, 10 from Khyber, seven from Mardan, six from Swabi, three from Nowshera and two from Charsadda recently completed the training.

The official said that untrained officers were not a permanent part of the provincial police force. He said the passing-out of the officers was held three days back and a new batch is expected to join the school for training.

“However, the Levies personnel, who received training, are now part of the provincial police,” he said. He said that since the establishment of the school in 2014, 2950 recruits have passed out from the school while 1580 former Levies of the newly merged district had completed training and were performing duty in different areas.