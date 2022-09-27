Imran asks Pervaiz to improve liaison with PTI MPs

File Photo

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan has asked Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to improve coordination with PTI parliamentarians in the province.

The two leaders discussed the opposition’s possible move of toppling the Punjab government. They were of the view that they would counter any such move by standing together. The ruling allies complaints against each other were also discussed.

The PTI chairman asked the Punjab CM to also provide relief to citizens across the province during a meeting here on Monday. Imran stressed the need for strict administrative control to ensure implementation of official rates of edibles as well as to stop artificial price hike and hoarding.

PTI sources claimed that Imran Khan received several complaints that PMLQ-led Punjab government was not properly entertaining the PTI MNAs, MPAs, office-bearers and workers. The sources said Imran Khan informed Pervaiz Elahi about the complaints on which the Punjab CM assured the PTI chairman that he would increase coordination with the PTI parliamentarians to address their issues.

In the meeting, PTI chairman Imran Khan and the Punjab CM discussed prevailing political situation in the country. The sources said CM Pervaiz Elahi told Imran Khan that he would dissolve Punjab Assembly anytime on his desire.

The Punjab chief minister assured the PTI chairman that he and his government was with him and would not back out in any circumstances. He said Imran Khan was a true leader with a big following.

Both the leaders also discussed the strategy to deal with the PDM and its allied parties, especially the PMLN and the PPP, in Punjab and preparations for the next general elections.

The PTI chairman discussed the PTI’s upcoming long march with the Punjab chief minister and also lauded him for refusing to give Punjab police contingents to the federal government. He asked the Punjab CM to adopt a strict policy with the PMLN and PPP leaders and also dig out their corruption cases.

Pervaiz Elahi briefed Imran Khan on development programmes, flood relief activities and measures taken to provide relief to the masses. Imran Khan lauded the Punjab government for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The Punjab CM congratulated the PTI chairman for holding successful telethons for to collect funds for the flood victims. Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi also discussed the loss of agricultural crops due to floods in the province. Imran asked the CM to ensure smooth supply of edibles in markets. He asked the Punjab government to conduct a survey regarding the loss of crops due to floods across the province to evolve the future strategy.