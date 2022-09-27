ACE officers askedto perform religiously

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Nadeem Sarwar chaired a meeting of anti-corruption officers held here Monday. Director Admin and Finance Adnan Shahzad, Director Legal 11 Shahid Nawaz, Director Technical, Yaseen Butt, Director Vigilance Syed Anwar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director General Rana Aftab, Deputy Directors Legal Rana Imtiaz, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and others attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that corruption is a canker which is destroying the roots of the country like a termite. He said that the Anti-corruption officers should perform their duties religiously and continue to act against the corrupt elements without any discrimination.