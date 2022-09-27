ACE officers askedto perform religiously

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Nadeem Sarwar chaired a meeting of anti-corruption officers held here Monday. Director Admin and Finance Adnan Shahzad, Director Legal 11 Shahid Nawaz, Director Technical, Yaseen Butt, Director Vigilance Syed Anwar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director General Rana Aftab, Deputy Directors Legal Rana Imtiaz, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and others attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that corruption is a canker which is destroying the roots of the country like a termite. He said that the Anti-corruption officers should perform their duties religiously and continue to act against the corrupt elements without any discrimination.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company on the instructions of LWMC CEO Rafia Haider has held a training course for...
LAHORE:Alkhidmat Foundation has sent eight Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration Plants to flood ravaged areas of Sindh and...
LAHORE:Human Rights and Minority Affairs Secretary Masood Mukhtar has said it is the responsibility of every citizen...
LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema termed the consultation between Shehbaz...
LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar on Monday said the morale of the officials has increased after...
LAHORE:Punjab Tourism Department arranged a discussion forum in connection with International Tourism Day being...
Comments