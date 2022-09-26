Pakistan first team to play 200 T20 Internationals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has said if T20 cricket is played “properly” and with techniques then good performances can be created.

“I think T20 is being promoted vigorously and my point of view is if this format is played properly then performances will come,” Yousuf said hours before Pakistan’s 200th T20I match – against England here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, Pakistan played their first T20I against England – on August 28, 2006, in Bristol.

“We played the first T20 in Bristol. It was a new format and we had no idea. If you see in the past or now the players who play proper cricket they are successful. Look, the way Babar scored the century and Rizwan, who is going consistently and is the world’s top T20 player, they play proper shots. Look at Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Williamson and others who bat properly score big and their averages are also good and their strike-rate is also good,” Yousuf said.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan said that it was a difficult format when introduced. “This format is very fast and entertaining,” Shadab said. “It was a difficult format when it was introduced first. Our team adapted itself well. Beating India in the T20 World Cup was a proud moment,” Shadab said.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said that it turned into interesting format. “Earlier on it was a new format but turned into an interesting format. My best moment was when I became man of the match in the India-Pakistan match recently,” Nawaz said.

Shahnawaz Dahani, the right-arm pacer, said he cannot forget the game he played against India in the Asia Cup in the UAE recently. “I have been with the team for the last two or three years. Beating India in the World Cup was the best moment as we made history. That was an important match for me,” Dahani said.

Hard-hitting young batsman Haider Ali said that the format is challenging. “The debut against England was a proud moment for me as I scored a fifty in that game,” said Haider.

Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain said beating England here at the National Stadium the other day was the best moment. “It was a big target and the way our batsmen batted was outstanding,” Hasnain said. Pakistan are the first to play 200 games in T20I cricket. India have played 181 and West Indies 171.