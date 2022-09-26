Dengue fears

The spread of dengue across the country has raised alarm bells. The flood-affected areas have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Dengue cases are increasing steadily; almost all hospitals are occupied and incoming patients are either being turned away or forced to lie on the ground. The lack of cleanliness in cities is also playing a big role in the spread of many life-threatening diseases, especially dengue. The government should try to keep the cities clean, and people should wear full-sleeve clothes to protect themselves from mosquito bites. They should use anti-dengue sprays and lotions to prevent the spread of the dangerous disease.
Tahira Amir
Karachi
