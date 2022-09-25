Beggars being arrested using safe city cameras

Islamabad : A group of beggars pretending to be disabled was arrested after their activities were secretly monitored through safe city cameras for the last few days.

This interesting development was part of the crackdown launched in the recent past to curb the begging mafia that was using men, women, and children for this illegal act. The policemen and traffic wardens, who have been part of the joint efforts in the crackdown, have devised a plan to monitor the activities of the beggars through CCTV cameras.

It appeared in the late-night footage that some beggars changed their dress and started walking normally after finishing their ‘work’ in public places. The policemen identified all those beggars and arrested them when they were begging at different places. This kind of strategy was being used for the first time because the local administration seems to be quite serious to address this issue at any cost.