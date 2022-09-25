Salt makers announce strike

KARACHI: The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) has announced to go on a strike against an increase in salt prices by the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC).

“PMDC has made unjustified decision of price hike without consulting SMAP,” said SMAP chairman Ismail Suttar in a meeting of their executive committee on Saturday. The committee announced to initiate the strike from Kalabagh. Kalabagh members would keep the strike till PMDC reserved the recent price increase and resolve other outstanding issues, according to Suttar.

It was the first step and the strike would be extended to other key salt mines if PMDC failed to engage SMAP in resolution of the issues, the committee informed.