Salt makers announce strike

KARACHI: The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) has announced to go on a strike against an increase in salt prices by the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC).
“PMDC has made unjustified decision of price hike without consulting SMAP,” said SMAP chairman Ismail Suttar in a meeting of their executive committee on Saturday. The committee announced to initiate the strike from Kalabagh. Kalabagh members would keep the strike till PMDC reserved the recent price increase and resolve other outstanding issues, according to Suttar.
It was the first step and the strike would be extended to other key salt mines if PMDC failed to engage SMAP in resolution of the issues, the committee informed.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has advised the public not to share their personal credentials or banking...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs3,750 per tola on Saturday.According to data released by All...
CHICAGO: Grace Melt made her first visit to the Nourishing Hope food pantry on Chicago's North Side in August....
NEW YORK: A week of heavy selling has rocked U.S. stocks and bonds, and many investors are bracing for more pain...
MOSCOW: Russia has ramped up oil shipments to Asia since Europe imposed sweeping sanctions, but still needs to...
Stocks are likely to stage a comeback next week as Financial Action Task Force , the global terror financing watchdog,...
Comments