Arrest of civil secretariat employees condemned

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan PMS Officers Association has condemned the arrest of employees of Civil Secretariat without any lawful reason under MPO and sending them to Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan for 30 days.

“While they were planning a peaceful protest against another arbitrary act of giving quota to employees of district into PMS, they were arrested arbitrarily even before the sit-in. This has rarely happened in the history of the civil secretariat where employees are treated with such highhandedness,” said a press release.

It added the association demanded immediate release of the arrested staff members and an inquiry against those who mishandled this situation. It continued that any change in terms and conditions of the PMS service cannot be done without serious consultations.

“The federal PAS officers posted in the province intend to undermine PMS by encouraging inductions, deputations and even harming the very structure of provincial civil service so as to make it subservient to federal PAS service, which in itself is ruling the province through an unlawful apportionment formulae 93,” said convener of the PMS officers association Fahad Ikram