Fawad, others wanted to see Imran penalised: Hamid

PTI senior leader Hamid Khan. —File Photo

LAHORE: Hamid Khan said Friday the purpose of inflammatory statements by Fawad Chaudhry and other persons was to see PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted and sentenced.

Talking to Geo News, PTI senior leader and Imran’s counsel Hamid Khan said Fawad Chaudhry attacked the IHC and its Chief Justice with aggressive statements on the very day of hearing of the contempt of court case.

He said that when the Attorney General showed the court a copy of The News carrying a statement of Fawad, he (Hamid Khan) told the court that it had nothing to do with Imran Khan. The chairman was right in saying that some people in his party had links with the establishment, he added.

“Fawad Chaudhry and likes of him want to damage the party, and they are doing all that to please their masters,” alleged Hamid, adding they had joined the party with a task and were unhappy that the longstanding members of the party were wisely advising Imran.

Hamid Khan recalled he had informed Imran Khan that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan had joined the party to hijack it for their interest. The two men stabbed Imran in the back, he said, and added he advised the PTI chief against filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.