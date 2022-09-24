IPA members visit Railways Central Police Office

LAHORE:Members of International Police Association (IPA) Punjab Region paid a visit to Central Police Office Railways on Friday.

PSO to IG Railways Umar Maqbool briefed the IPA members about the structure and modus operandi of Railways police. Later, the IPA members and IG Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan exchanged views on different topics of mutual interest.

IG Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on this occasion advised the members to devise a plan to streamline the working of IPA Punjab Region. It is pertinent to mention here that the IPA is a friendship organisation for members of the police force around the world. It offers opportunities for travel, learning, meeting colleagues, and making friends through networking and shared interest groups. It is considered as the biggest association in the world with more than 372,000 members around the world.

IG visits CPO: IG Punjab paid a surprise visit to various branches in Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday. He inspected the branches located on different floors and enquired about the working of the staff. Additional IG Welfare and Finance briefed IG Punjab about the affairs of Welfare Branch while AIG Development briefed him about the development works on different floors. IG Punjab directed the officers to complete the upgradation work of Central Police Office as soon as possible according to the modern standard.