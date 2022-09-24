IGP reviews Red Zone security

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the Red Zone, inspected to review security arrangements for upcoming judicial conference, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, IGP Islamabad met the officers and personnel of police and rangers on duty at Red Zone, raised the morale of the jawans and security measures for the judicial conference were also reviewed.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining the law and order in the federal capital and ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.