Youth detained for harassing female Turkish vlogger in Saddar

Police on Friday detained a young man for harassing a female Turkish vlogger in Karachi.

The Preedy police took the youth into custody after a video showing the Turkish vlogger being harassed near the Empress Market went viral on the internet. The arrested person was identified as Shoaib, son of Shakeel, resident of Khudadad Colony.

Police said the detained person was in the lock-up of the Preedy police station and he had apologised to the Turkish woman for his conduct. Further legal proceedings are under way.