BW vessel completes 2,000 days

ISLAMABAD: BW Integrity FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Units) parked at Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPCL) Terminal at Port Qasim has completed its 2,000 days with no lost time injury (LTI), said BW LNG on Friday.

The vessel is stationed in Pakistan for a 15-year charter and is capable of re-gasifying up to 750 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to the company.

“FSRU BW Integrity is one of our five FSRUs providing flexible, cost-effective LNG import solutions worldwide. It plays a critical role in supporting the Pakistan’s energy needs by helping reduce the country’s gas deficit and optimise cost savings in actual foreign exchange,” it said.

BW LNG is a global company that owns and operates LNG assets from offices around the world. After an expansion in the early 2000s, which secured us a number of longer-term charters, the company owns a fleet of 30 LNG carriers and floating storage and regasification units.