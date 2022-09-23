Transgender law rebellion against Quran: Fazl

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Condemning the Transgender Protection Act, President Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said it is a rebellion against the Quran and the Sunnah. During the visit to the free medical camp for the flood victims, Fazl said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has been assisting the flood victims in every possible way since the beginning. Setting up a free relief camp for the flood victims is a welcome initiative and serving the suffering humanity is a great act of worship, he said.

He also criticised Imran Khan for signing an agreement with the IMF and surrendering the economy to the Fund. He added that the institutions should work within the parameters assigned by the Constitution.