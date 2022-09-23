PHC orders release of JUIF leader, sons

MANSEHRA: The Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the release of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader Mufti Kifayatullah, his two sons and a driver who were arrested under 3-maintenance of public order.

A two-member bench comprising Justices Waqar and Fazl Subhan ordered the release of Mufti Kifayatullah, his two sons and his driver after they would submit the surety of Rs200, 000 each to a local court.

The police had arrested 10 protesters, including Mufti Kifayatullah, his two sons and a driver and three traders for protesting against the electrocution of a naanbai during the district administration’s crackdown on polythene bags on September 5, 2022.

“The court ordered the release of Mr Kifaytullah, his sons and a driver after they would submit Rs200, 000 each surety with district and session judge Mansehra,” Mufti Kifayatullah’s counsel, Fahad Habib Mir, told reporters at the press club here.

He said that the bail of Shahzad Haider, who was also booked in the same case under 3-maintenance of public order but couldn’t be arrested, was also accepted.

“We are going to submit a surety of Rs200,000 each for Mufti Kifayatullah, his two sons and a driver on Friday,” Habib said.

He added that except for the JUIF leader, his sons and the driver, all others booked and arrested under 3-MPO were released by the police after the deputy commissioner withdrew the charges.