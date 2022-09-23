Alarmingly, there has been a resurgence in terrorist activities in the Swat valley in recent days. Recently, six people, including a former Aman Committee head and his two police guards, were killed in an IED blast in the Kabal Tehsil, for which the TTP claimed responsibility.

As a result of this new wave of terrorism, the residents of the valley have begun protests against the presence of the militants and emphatically stated that they want peace not war. The government is obligated to meet the demands of the people of Swat and root out terrorism from the valley.

Sagheer Baloch

Kallag