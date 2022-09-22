Putin shamelessly violated UN charter: Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 21, 2022 in New York City. —AFP/Anna Moneymaker

UNITED NATIONS: US President Joe Biden tore into Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, saying the Russian leader “shamelessly violated” the UN Charter when he invaded neighbour Ukraine.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said as he addressed the annual UN General Assembly in New York. Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, as part of Moscow´s aim of “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state,” Biden said.

While delivering a rebuke to the Kremlin, Biden notably reached out to rivals on issues he said were of global importance, including climate change and nuclear arms control. “A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought,” Biden said.

“We are seeing disturbing trends. Russia (is) making irresponsible nuclear threats to use nuclear weapons,” he said. However, “the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures.” While once again vowing that Washington will not allow Tehran to obtain atomic weapons, Biden also underlined that “diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome.”

Biden’s language was likewise relatively mild on China, the biggest geopolitical and economic rival to the United States. “Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China,” Biden said. “As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict, we do not seek a Cold War.”

He said that while “the United States will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world,” it will not force countries to “choose” sides. The US president expanded his cooperative message in addressing a longtime demand from developing economies around the world to be included in the UN Security Council, which currently only has five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

“The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council,” Biden said. “This includes permanent seats for those nations we’ve long supported -- permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean. The United States is committed to this vital work,” he added.

Turning again to Iran, where rare protests have broken out over the death of a young woman arrested by the state’s morality police, Biden said Americans “stand with the brave women of Iran.”

“Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights,” he said. President Joe Biden told the United Nations that the United States remained committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state but gave no indication of any new peace initiative.

“We will continue to advocate for lasting, negotiated peace between the Jewish and democratic state of Israel and the Palestinian people,” Biden said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

He said a two-state solution “remains in our view the best way to ensure Israel’s security and prosperity for the future and give the Palestinians a state to which they are entitled,” with an “equal measure of freedom and dignity.”

Biden made similar remarks in July when he visited Israel and the West Bank. But Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been moribund since 2014. Biden warned about the lack of time to fight the climate crisis.

“We don’t have much time left,” Biden said. “We all know we’re already living in a climate crisis.”

Referencing the last month alone, the president said the Horn of Africa is facing unprecedented drought as families are facing the impossible choice of choosing which child to feed. “This is the human cost of climate change. And it’s growing, not lessening,” the US president said.