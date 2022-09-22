‘All nations want peace but not working for it’

Islamabad : All nations of the world want peace but are not working for it. According to its charter, the United Nations has not been able to do any exemplary work for peace. Had it been done, the powerful enemy in Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and Ukraine would not have been oppressing and killing innocent people, says a press release.

Institute of Peace and Development INSPAD and Kashmiri intellectual President Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Peace said that the world powers are fighting for their own interests and humiliating each other for victory and defeat. World peace itself has been held hostage by them, he added. He has said that Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and Ukraine are a big challenge for international organisations, if these conflicts are not resolved soon, the role of the United Nations may be doubtful, which will be sad.

He called upon the intellectuals and writers to expose the enemies of peace so that the world can know about their intentions and what conspiracies and terrible measures they are taking for their interests and security.