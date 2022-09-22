Shaheen Force cops foil mugging bid, arrest suspect

The first encounter of the newly established Shaheen Force occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday when they foiled a snatching bid and arrested one outlaw with injuries.

Police said personnel of the force were busy in patrolling red spots assigned to them when they saw robbers looting a citizen sitting in his car near the Shamama Shopping Mall on University Road. They raised the alarm and told the suspects to surrender.

On seeing the police, the robbers opened fire, which was retaliated. After the encounter the cops arrested one robber with injuries, but his companion escaped on a motorcycle. The injured suspect was identified as Abdul Razzaq and his absconding accomplice as Imran who fled on a motorcycle. Weapons and looted items were said to have been seized from his possession.

Razzaq had been arrested earlier by Khawaja Ajmer Nagri Police in robbery case and was also wanted to different police stations in street crime cases.

Fake cops

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) busted a network of fraudsters who were involved in impersonating policemen, calling up families and demanding ransom by falsely claiming that they had abducted their children or other relatives.

In a statement, the SIU said police had received several complaints from families about a group of criminals, who claimed that they had abducted their loved ones and demanded ransom through cellular banking applications.

Responding to complaints registered at Surjani Town and Brigade police stations, a team, formed by the DIG Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), detected locations of some of the suspects and arrested two Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Sajjad with the help of the CPLC and technical apparatus.

The suspects were said to be members of a group who called up victims and pretended to be police officials or officials from the CIA, Saddar. They told families that they had arrested their nephew or some other close relative and demanded transfer of money for the release of the allegedly arrested person.