Maryam dares Imran to name Mr X, Y or Z

PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. —PML-N/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that Imran Khan did not have the courage to name Mr X, Y or Z but he was instigating people against them. “How come you challenge them in daylight and then lick their feet in darkness of night,” Maryam Nawaz said while taking to the media here.

She also said that Imran Khan must have the moral courage to talk about those who had been meeting secretly in the darkness of night. She said that it was Imran Khan, who during the 2014 sit-in, had said that the umpire’s finger was about to rise. “You had happily left to meet then army chief when you were called and did not tell your supporters whom you meet in the darkness of night,” Maryam said.

She said that Imran was trying to convince the US to broker a deal between him and ‘them’. Imran, who had accused the US of co-conspiring to overthrow his government, was now lobbying with the Americans to get himself a political bailout, she said.

The PMLN vice-president said that Khan was not happy with his party leaders’ ongoing engagements with the establishment.

Maryam said Khan, who used to harass others over phone, was now getting a taste of his own medicine. “We had also received such threatening calls, but our revolution did not die out in two months.”

Maryam said Khan’s revolution was ‘too scared of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’ to take to the streets, adding it was nature’s way that no matter how long it might take, the truth would always see the light.

She said her father and the party supremo Nawaz Sharif would soon return and would be cleared in the illegal cases he was facing for crimes he had never committed. “Khan is not the blue-eyed boy. They are just using him and he is saying if he doesn’t get an army chief of his choice, he is going to smear their faces,” she said.

Maryam was not happy at the skyrocketing inflation but held the previous PTI government responsible for economic mismanagement and failure. She said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was running away from her case and everything would become clear now.