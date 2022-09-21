PAC asks PNRA to formulate rules

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday gave one week to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) chairman to formulate rules of the authority. Audit officials told the committee that it had been 21 years since the PNRA was set up, but its rules had not been made yet. The PAC meeting was held with Noor Alam Khan in the chair. He directed the PNRA to prepare its rules within a week and submit a report to the PAC and the Auditor General’s Office. “Let us know if there is any hurdle, the PAC will help you at every level. We will also request the prime minister and the chief of army staff to extend help,” he said.

Reviewing the audit objections related to the PNRA, he said the former PDA director had been appointed as DG Audit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was not even a grade 20 officer and should not stay because there was a conflict of interest. The PAC directed the auditor general to remove him immediately and summon him to Islamabad. The audit officials said a house worth Rs 77.8 million was bought in Islamabad for the PNRA chairman in violation of PPRA rules. PNRA officials informed that a committee approved the purchase of the house. The PAC members said no one could ignore PPRA rules and those responsible for this should be determined within a week and action should be taken against them. Noor ordered an investigation into the matter and said anyone who did wrong should be held accountable.