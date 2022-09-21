Play well to play

While winning and losing are part of the game, players should be held accountable for their performance. Those who play well should be rewarded and those who do not should be cut from the squad until they prove themselves worthy again. The lack of accountability on display is why the people are so disappointed with the Pakistan cricket team’s squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.
We saw a huge flaw in our national team’s middle-order batsmen, including Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed, during the recent Asia Cup. And yet, these players have still been selected for the World Cup. On the other hand, players like Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Ghulam and Shoaib Malik are performing brilliantly in domestic cricket but are being ignored by the PCB selection committee. The fans want the PCB to behave in a meritocratic manner and reward those players who have been putting up good performances on a consistent basis. I would urge the PCB to give a chance to the young Sharjeel Khan over some of the players who had a disappointing Asia Cup.
Aamir Solangi
Naushahro Feroze
