Forest Department employees protest against police

MINGORA: The employees of the Forest Department from the Shangla district on Mondaystaged a protest outside the office of the Malakand division and demanded action against the alleged police highhandedness.

Talking to reporters, Forest Department official Mukhtiar Ali said that circle patrolling squad had stopped two vehicles loaded with illegal timber on September 17.He said that in the meantime Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shangla, along with a heavy contingent of police appeared and got the timber smugglers released from the forest guards.

The official alleged that the police tortured the forest guards when they resisted the bid to smuggle the precious wood logs.“The police put the forest guards in the lock-up and registered a fake case against them,” Mukhtiar Ali said, adding that they would continue the protest if action was not taken against the police.

He said that government and the police high-ups should order an impartial probe into the matter and take action against the DSP.Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully after the police officials assured them that the matter would be investigated and legal action taken against the erring cops.