Missing 11-year-old boy found dead in drain

The body of an eleven-year-old boy who had gone missing was found in a nullah along Mai Kolachi Road on Monday.

The Docks police said locals spotted the body of Ayub Habib and informed them about it. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The police said the boy worked at a tyre puncture shop in the area and he took goats for grazing but never returned. The police arrested two suspects, Ejaz and Amjad, on the complaint of the victim’s father. They said they were waiting for the chemical examination report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

252kg hashish seized

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge cache of drugs in the city. According to the ANF spokesperson, three cars were intercepted on a tip-off on Korangi Road, and around 252 kilograms of hashish was found hidden in compartments of the vehicles. Four suspects were also arrested during the operation.