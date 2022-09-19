India denies visas for Urs of Mujaddid Alf Sani

ISLAMABAD: India has refused visas to the organisers and pilgrims to attend the Urs of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani.
According to Ministry of Religious Affairs, India has first time refused visas to pilgrims along with organisers to participate in the Urs and also made individual police verification necessary.
According to sources in the religious affairs ministry, owing to the security risk the ministry had excused to send pilgrims without organisers to India. According to the declaration, the Pakistani pilgrims have to attend Urs ceremony from September 19 to 26. However, like in the past, India refused to issue visas at the eleventh hour.
