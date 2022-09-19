Bridge collapses in Shangla

BISHAM: A bridge connecting three union councils has collapsed in Shangla district.
The Kormang bridge collapsed while a vehicle was plying it while the vehicle also got trapped in the incident and could not be retrieved till the filing of this report.
Local sources said that the bridge collapse has created problems for around 50,000 residents of three union councils. The locals demanded both the federal and provincial governments to establish the bridge, the proper construction of which had been approved in the year 2005 but it could not be done so far.
