41 injured in Kot Addu rainstorm

MUZAFFARGARH: Forty-one people, including women and children, were injured during a srainsorm in Kot Addu tehsil on late Saturday night.

The storm and rain badly hit the city and its suburbs and also uprooted electric poles, trees and demolished walls and roofs of many houses.

According to Rescue 1122, 41 people, including three children and three women, also sustained injuries. Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) sources said 20 poles along with transformers fell down and it disrupted the electricity supply to the city.

Assistant Commissioner Aamir Mehmood visited different areas of the city to assess losses and ensure speedy relief work. Trees were removed from roads by the administration to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Signboards were also removed from various places.