Suspect gunned down by police in encounter

A suspect who had escaped after being wounded during an alleged encounter with the police in the Federal B Area was found dead in the Lyari River near Sohrab Goth on Sunday.

Police said that the body of a man was found in the Lyari River within the jurisdiction of the Federal B Industrial Area. After getting information, police and rescue workers reached the spot and took the deceased to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Officials said the body of the deceased had bullet wounds, adding that during the course of investigation, they found that the man was the same suspect who had been wounded during an encounter with the police in Block 21 of the Federal B Area.

However, added the police, the suspect had managed to escape. He was found dead a few hours later. He is yet to be identified. His body has been moved to the morgue pending identification.

Firing incidents

Seven people suffered gunshot wounds in different parts of the city on Sunday. According to details shared by the police, two people were injured during muggings and as many in firing at a wedding, while three others were hit by stray bullets.

An official of the Awami Colony police station said that 57-year-old Abdul Aziz, son of Abdur Rasheed, was shot in the Korangi area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

The official said that the man was injured over resisting an attempt to mug him. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

An official of the Manghopir police station said that 20-year-old Ayaz, son of Bashir, was shot in the Northern Bypass area. He was taken to ASH.

The official said that the man was injured over resisting an attempt to mug him. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

An official of the Napier police station said that 30-year-old Fauzia, wife of Abu Bakar, and 22-year-old Raziullah were shot in the old city area. They were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

The official said that the two victims were injured by firing during a wedding in the Old Haji Camp area. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

A teenager identified as Talha Hussain was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in his house in the Orangi Town area. He was taken to ASH. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Similarly, Noor Rehman, 35, was injured after being hit by a stray bullet on Hub River Road in the Saeedabad area. He was taken to the CHK. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Moreover, a man identified as Ramzan was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in the Ittehad Town area. He was taken to the CHK. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.